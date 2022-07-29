Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Expands By 3,100.0%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Live Current Media Price Performance

LIVC stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Live Current Media has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 24.64 and a current ratio of 24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.04.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc, a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.