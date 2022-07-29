Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Grows By 117.9%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 75.3% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 50.0% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

