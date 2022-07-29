Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Declines By 89.8%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

