Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Declines By 89.8%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
