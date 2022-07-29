Short Interest in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Increases By 127.0%

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMAP stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of SportsMap Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAP. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,372,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.