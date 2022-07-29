Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 58.6%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

