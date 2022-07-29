Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Insider Activity

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.