Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302,850 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

