Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

