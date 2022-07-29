Signaturefd LLC Sells 588 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,530,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 988.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $44.89 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

