Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($112.24) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Siltronic in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Siltronic in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €74.45 ($75.97) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.71. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a one year high of €153.20 ($156.33).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

