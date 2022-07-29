Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SLVTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

