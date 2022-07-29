SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Price Performance

NASDAQ SLVR opened at $9.73 on Friday. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.