Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $107.46 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

