Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.41% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $31.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

