SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $181.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.76. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.37 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,985,418. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.