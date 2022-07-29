Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.