Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

