Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,396 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $35.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

