Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.