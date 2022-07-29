SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.63 $21.31 million $1.24 15.34 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 3.64% 48.23% 11.82% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SMART Global and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SMART Global has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMART Global and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.97%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

SMART Global beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.