SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Up 5.7%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 34,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 76,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

SOBR Safe Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.