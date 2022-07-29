SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $341.19 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

