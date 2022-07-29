SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 1,352 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.