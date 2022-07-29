Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

