Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $34.30.
About Sonic Healthcare
