South32 (LON:S32) PT Lowered to GBX 193

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

South32 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,213.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.61. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.69).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

