South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Lowered to GBX 193

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.