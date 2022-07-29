Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

