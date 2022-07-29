Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.