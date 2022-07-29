SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPEM stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.