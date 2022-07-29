SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

