SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
