Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $135.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Square from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Square Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Square has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Square

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,503,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Square

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Square by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

