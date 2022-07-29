Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $613,604. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

