Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

