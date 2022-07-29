State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 133,843 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,843 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 164,319 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 194.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 55,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 12.0 %

Tilray stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.