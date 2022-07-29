State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,771 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

