State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 25,824 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 1.34. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.