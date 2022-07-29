State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

