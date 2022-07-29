State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 39,013 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

