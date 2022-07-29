State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,176 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

VRNS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

