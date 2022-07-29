State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,820 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Price Performance

IAA stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

