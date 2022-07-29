State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

NYSE WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

