State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $924,312. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.78. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

