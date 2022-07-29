State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.