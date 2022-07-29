State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.