State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $127.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

