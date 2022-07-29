State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

