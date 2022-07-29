State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Exponent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

