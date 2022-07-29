State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

