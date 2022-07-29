State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

